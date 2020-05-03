Justin Bieber: his album “foreign Exchange” number 1 of the charts – News Justin Bieber

On 14 February, Justin Bieber was offered a nice gift of Valentine’s day by revealing the entirety of his new album called “Changes”. The canadian artist has proposed several pieces, already unavoidable, such as “Yummy” or even “Intentions” in featuring with Quavo.

And to the delight of his fans, Justin Bieber is now number 1 in the charts reaching the top spot on the Billboard 200. “Changes” is the first album of Justin Bieber since the release of his opus “Purpose” in 2015. So it’s a real success for the artist !

“Changes” consists of collaborations

For this musical project, Justin Bieber has chosen to appeal to other artists, such as Quavo, but also Post Malone for the song “Forever,” or Travis Scott for the title “Second Emotion”. But then, what is his favorite song of this album ? Justin Bieber was recently revealed to worship him “At Least For Now” which he performed solo.