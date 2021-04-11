Justin Bieber: his darling Hailey Baldwin makes the front page of Vogue magazine!

Hailey Baldwin is a very busy model. Justin Bieber’s wife is on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Hailey Baldwin is a well-known model in the United States. Justin Bieber’s wife recently did a shoot for Vogue magazine.

HAILEY BALDWIN POSES FOR VOGUE MAGAZINE

Justin Bieber’s wife has been walking the fashion shows for several years. Hailey has become the face of major brands and is a leading hit on the catwalks.

Tory Burch, Jeremy Scott, Tommy Hilfiger, and Prabal Gurung… Over the years, the top has managed to make a place on the catwalks and the biggest brands call on it.

So, inevitably, when Vogue asked her to pose on the front page of her magazine, Justin Bieber’s wife agreed. The pretty blonde just posted the result on Instagram.

Justin Bieber’s wife posed for the Brazilian edition of the most famous fashion magazine. “Vogue Brazil, by my queen, Zoey Grossman and dressed by Pedro Sales,” Hailey wrote in the caption.

In the shot, Hailey Baldwin wears a black cap. On the outfit side, she has updated a leather jacket and a grey sports bra.

The shot has already garnered more than 589,000 likes in just a few hours. Hailey Baldwin is very adored on the web and is measuring how lucky she is. Yet Justin Bieber’s wife has never been very comfortable on social media.

JUSTIN BIEBER’S WIFE HAS DELETED HER TWITTER ACCOUNT

In The Truth About Mental Health and Social Networks, a YouTube show, Hailey revisited her complicated relationship with Instagram. But also Twitter and TikTok.

Justin Bieber’s wife said she had a hard time dealing with the body comparison that was very much on social media. She also talked about online harassment.

After her marriage to the Canadian singer, fans were cruel to the young woman. “I think when you go through a situation where you just have so many people harassing you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to disturb your mind and you start to question everything,” she said.

He added: “Is there something I don’t see and they see?” Hailey Baldwin chose to leave Twitter after the outpouring of hate she was the victim of.

“I don’t even have a Twitter account anymore. So there was never really a time I went there without feeling like it was a very toxic environment,” she recalled. “I was so worried about the very idea of opening the app that I felt like I was going to throw up.”

Justin Bieber’s wife even promised to go to Instagram only on the weekend. Crazy in love with her husband, she wants to devote herself to her career, and it shows.

The young woman is therefore her husband’s muse. No wonder then that she dedicated most of the songs from his latest album, Justice.