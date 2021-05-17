Justin Bieber: his darling Hailey Bieber sexy to show her abs!

Singer Justin Bieber is as much a fan of his dreadlocks as his darling Hailey Baldwin is of his impressive abs.

This weekend, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin gave the news to their fans, and everything seems to be going well.

HAILEY BALDWIN IS VERY SPORTY

For her part, Hailey Baldwin displayed her stunning figure, via her Instagram account. Enough to make more than one pale! Indeed, the young woman shared a glimpse of her impressive abs.

Justin Bieber’s sweetheart wore a black top fang and matching, high-waisted pants that covered her belly button. In terms of make-up, she opted for lip gloss as well as an orange eyeshadow. Simple, but effective.

She has also been soft regarding hairstyle. So she just let go of her blonde hair, with a stripe in the middle. We’re totally validating!

In the caption of her post, Hailey Baldwin simply put on an orange emoji, an eye emoji, and a peach emoji. It didn’t take more than that to stir up the web.

The shot garnered over a million likes as well as many comments. While some compare her skin to that of an angel, others compliment her hair. A full box for Justin Bieber’s sweetheart then!

JUSTIN BIEBER IS A FAN OF HIS DREADLOCKS

As for Justin Bieber, he posted the first photo on Instagram, his face closed, posed against a gray wall. The goal? Show the evolution of his dreadlocks. But that’s not all!

The singer has released a second shot on which he tilts his head forward to give a better view of his hairstyle. As for his outfit, he was wearing a white sweatshirt with a dog on his chest and black sweatpants.

As if his look wasn’t extravagant enough, the singer added big white shoes and big chains around his neck. Let’s hope his fans enjoyed it.

Yes, Justin Bieber has attracted the wrath of his community not long ago. So they accused him of cultural appropriation because of his dreadlocks.

FYI, it was the Jamaican Rastafarians who used the name “dreadlocks” first. So, today, many people consider that white person wearing this hairstyle appropriate to their culture. A little far-fetched, you don’t think?

Anyway, the star doesn’t care about criticism. He intends to keep this cut as long as possible. Suffice to say that this is not the first time he has faced the haters, about one of his looks. In 2016, Baby’s performer had already attempted dreadlocks and received the same kind of comment. So what’s the point?

Something tells us that the famous Justin Bieber could even keep them until his next tour next year. Because if you didn’t know it yet, the singer just postponed it to 2022, because of the current health crisis. That’ll be a surprise. Case to follow then!