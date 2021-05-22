Justin Bieber: his former label invests in energy drink!

According to Bloomberg, Justin Bieber’s former label has invested in a strange field: energy drink. More info in this article

Are you a fan of energy drink and Justin Bieber? If so, you will no doubt like this article. Given that The former label of Hailey Baldwin’s husband has reportedly invested in the estate for some time.

A ROLE THAT IS DEBATABLE

But before we talk about the famous label, perhaps we should go back to more important information about the Canadian artist. Indeed, if you follow its news, you are aware that it has recently played a role.

We might as well calm the fans right now. By letting them know that he did not play in a recognized film. However, Justin Bieber has had his place in a mythical series. But what series will you tell us? Rest assured, we’ll give you some clues.

If we tell you that the series took place mostly in a New York apartment. Or in a café where everyone would have liked to be there. If on top of that we tell you that the series was about the daily life of 6 friends?

You probably understood that we were talking about Friends. Indeed, it is indeed in the famous soap opera that Justin Bieber won a place. However, be aware that this is a special episode. An episode about the reunion of the actors.

Whether it’s a real episode or not, what does it matter? Hailey Baldwin’s husband may still be happy to have played in it. And that’s probably the most important thing. Now we can talk about the info that interests you the most.

Nevertheless, perhaps we should add a point that we just learned a few days ago. And that it should be of great interest to the fans. If you can’t wait to see the dad singer, know that it’s not for now. He admitted that he was not ready yet.

JUSTIN BIEBER’S FORMER LABEL INVESTS IN ENERGY DRINK

Because yes, if you went to this article, it’s for a good reason. Probably to learn more about the singer’s former label. And to know what energy drink he was able to invest in.

You might as well warn you right away, this isn’t about Redbull. No, Justin Bieber’s former label has chosen to “put his funds” at Celsius. Russel Simmons, the boss of the label in question, would have, with Leissner, a 7% share in the company.

But that money he earned would have allowed Leissner to launder it. As a result, he had many problems with the law. Finally, Simmons’ former friend found himself in the middle of a sex scandal.

As you might expect, his name, and that of Simmons’ ex-wife, were therefore removed from the list of shareholders of Celsius. Now he wants to recover some of his former friend’s shares.

A complaint has been filed. But nothing says that Justin Bieber’s former label will win the battle. Whether Hailey Baldwin’s husband will intervene in this story remains to be seen. To try to help his former collaborator or not.