Justin Bieber : his most touching confidences about her sex life with Hailey Bieber

The wedding has been a true revelation for Justin Bieber. With his wife, the top Hailey Bieber, the singer became a new man. If although it was during a live Facebook that he has revealed that he would have preferred to be married before having sex.

After discussing their wedding in the series Seasons, available on YouTube, Justin Bieber and his wife, the fashion model Hailey Bieber are today the stars of the lives The Biebers, on Facebook. The opportunity for the couple to talk about their relationship, but also for the canadian singer back on his past. In effect, the interpreter Yummy has had many conquests, and would regret his escapades of the past. So, Justin Bieber has revealed in the sixth episode of their lives that he would have preferred to wait until marriage before having sexual relations : “There are probably a lot of things that I would change. I don’t regret anything, because I am what I am, and one learns from mistakes. But if I could go back and avoid some injuries, I think I would wait on marriage before having sex. I know it sounds crazy. But the sex can be confusing when you are sexually active with someone.“

For his part, Hailey Bieber has added : “I don’t think I’d have to say the same thing, but we have had different experiences. I agree on the fact that sex makes things more complicated.“A week earlier, the singer had revealed in the past to have a real problem with the sex, had explained how his relationship with his wife had changed him : “I think I’m really got serious with Hailey when I stopped having sexbecause everything became more clear. I was able to really build this foundation with it, building this trust.“

Justin Bieber has never been so in love

Since he is a married man, the singer of 26 years old only has eyes for his beautiful and he is ready to shout his love for her with the whole world ! That is why, Justin Bieber regularly posts photos of his wife, accompanied by the actual utterances of love. Friday, may 15 2020, it is just before going to bed, as the star has shared a photo where he is kissing Hailey Bieber, before adding : “Dear Hailey, while I’m lying here, you sleep close to me, and I think the fact that I am very lucky. Your humility, your joy and your desire to grow me breath away ! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey, I hope that you will read it in the morning and souriras. You are my forever.“

