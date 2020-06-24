Justin Bieber: his recovery on the piano a song from the 50’s! In Reality Justin Bieber

Very active in social networks, Justin Bieber regularly shares bits of her daily life. And the last video that from and after the date of the interpreter, “I’m sorry” posted on his account Instagram should be to delight its subscribers.

The singer has taken to the piano of the famous song “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” sung by Big Maybelle, Roy Hall and Jerry Lee Lewis. Very comfortable, Justin Bieber seems to be inspired by this song from the 1950s: “I learned this song from my father a couple of years ago”comments on Justin Bieber.

Published a few hours ago, the video has already been likée almost 3 million times, and the positive comments are numerous: “A legend”, “This is too good”, “The king of pop”one can read also.