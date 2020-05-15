Justin Bieber, his strong words to his little sister for a year

Justin Bieber is a big brother invested that takes his role to heart.

A big brother protector. Having released a single duet with Ariana Grande on the confinement, “Stuck With You”, Justin Bieber is focused on his family and sharing a moment of tenderness with her little sister, Bay, who is a year and a half. Thursday may 14, 2020, the singer of 26 years, shared a photo of the adorable little girl sitting on his lap, sending him a tender look and kind. Both dressed in all comfortable and a beanie, the family resemblance is striking. The Canadian carries a lot of admiration for Bay. “My dear little sister, you’re going to become a confident woman, strong, caring, compassionate, and powerful !”, wrote the husband of Hailey Bieber. “I look forward to see you grow and become the incredible woman that you are meant to be”, he continued.

A big brother benevolent

Thanks to his father Jeremy and his mother-in-law Chelsey, the performer of “Yummy” is the eldest of a family of four children. It is also the big brother of Jaxon (10 years) and Jazmyn (age 11), a role that he has at heart to ensure the full. In his story Instagram, he would post also a moment that he shared with Jazmyn, making him discover the world in which it operates, that of music. For this, the girl has had the chance to accompany Justin in the studio. “I watch the vocalizations to Jazmyn,” he wrote proudly. If Hailey and him are not yet parents, the singer promises to be very protective and encouraging towards his children as he is with his brothers and sisters.

Justin Bieber with his sister Jazmyn in the studio © Instagram

