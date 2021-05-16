Justin Bieber: his wife Hailey Baldwin very proud of her Youtube awards!

Justin Bieber’s wife can be proud. After launching her Youtube channel, she is now a well-known and award-winning Youtuber!

Not only is Justin Bieber’s wife a social media star, but she is now also a must-star on Youtube.

A YOUTUBE CHANNEL THAT GOES UP!

And yes, I do! Hailey Baldwin launched her YouTube channel just a few months ago. And yet, it is already a huge success.

Justin Bieber’s wife, who created her own channel last March, already has more than 320,000 subscribers. A score that makes you dream!

In this dedicated space, Justin Bieber’s wife tackles many topics. The young woman talks about the beauty of course, but not that…

Indeed, while she offers a lot of advice on her skincare routine or on fashion, she also talks about politics, health.

“The videos on this channel will look at a lot of things,” Stephen Baldwin’s daughter announced at the launch of her project.

“I love that people discover my true personality,” says Justin Bieber. His biggest desire: “that people discover Hailey, for Hailey,” says the young star.

And it must be believed that its concept pleases very much since its chain has just been rewarded with two prestigious awards.

Indeed, the companion of the performer of “Peaches” has just received two Youtube trophies for his outstanding work.

“More than a million subscribers in 2 months. On behalf of my partners @obb and I, thank you, “Hailey said on Instagram.

Very proud of her awards, the beautiful does not intend to stop there. Because it still has many projects in mind.

JUSTIN BIEBER TO GUEST IN FRIENDS SERIES

Suffice to say that it has not finished occupying the media space as well as social networks. Just like her husband, Justin Bieber, who also has a lot of projects to come…

Because the young pop star is also on all fronts right now. While Justin Bieber is working hard to finally his Justice World Tour in 2022, he will also soon appear in a cult series

And yes, I do! The HBO platform Max will broadcast on May 27 an episode of Friends totally unreleased to celebrate the cult series.

And the chain didn’t do things halfway. And for good reason! Since it is expected that many stars come to play the guests alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, or Matthew Perry.

The guest list is indeed prestigious. In it, we find Lady Gaga, the Korean band BTS, the former football star, David Beckham, but also and especially Justin Bieber!

And yes, the Canadian singer will make an appearance in this unreleased episode of Friends. We’re really looking forward to seeing what role the star is going to slip into.

We do know what this episode, the trailer has just released this week, will be called. It will be called “The One Where They Get Back Together.”

Suffice to say that there will be reunion and emotion in the air. We can’t wait to see all this on May 27th!