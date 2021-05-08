Justin Bieber: how to imitate the style of his wife Hailey Baldwin?

This weekend, Grazia magazine unveiled ideas to imitate the look of Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin!

On social media, Hailey Baldwin often reveals her more stylish outfits to her fans. From time to time, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart is also photographed in the middle of the street.

A VERY CLASSY OUTFIT

This Friday, May 7, Grazia magazine gave an idea to copy one of Hailey Baldwin’s outfits. In the photo shared by the media, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart then showed up with a really classy look.

Justin Bieber’s sweetheart opted for a white blouse and brown pants open at the level of her calves. She also completed her outfit with heeled shoes, an orange bag, and sunglasses.

Grazia also unveiled the many pieces of her look. For her crop top white blouse, she went to Jacquemus. Regarding her brown trousers, she chose the brand Musier Paris.

About her handbag, the young woman went to The Attico. And for its shoes, it chose Bottega Veneta. If some fans want to reproduce her outfit without making a credit, Grazia has revealed her tricks.

In a first step, the magazine also revealed that a pretty crop top blouse like that of Justin Bieber’s wife could be found at Zaza. As for the pants, a similar one can be found at NA-KD.

As for the orange bag, Grazia concerns the Mango or Bershka brands. One thing is for sure, its very classy look can be found at a lower cost. Hailey Baldwin is really inspiring for many fans.

JUSTIN BIEBER’S WIFE TAKES A STEP BACK FROM THE NETWORKS

If Justin Bieber’s wife is a real reference on social media, she may well decide to leave them. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she made confidences.

Justin Bieber’s sweetheart also revealed: “I’ve had a lot of comparisons. I compared myself to other people. I have been compared to other people. I felt like I had to have this type of body to feel good about myself.

Hailey Baldwin also continued: “It’s a black hole in which you sink. And it happens so fast and so easily. With social networks, you click on one thing, you see another.”

The young woman then confessed: “And we find ourselves in this spiral. We belittle ourselves.” Fans of Justin Bieber’s sweetheart had no idea that the top could have this vision of social media.

Hailey Baldwin later said, “I’m only 24. And I’m still finding out who I am as a woman. Who I am in my career. Who I am as a wife.

Justin Bieber’s wife also explained: “There’s so much going on that I had to take a break not to look at myself. And look at the others. I don’t go on Instagram from Monday to Friday.”

Hailey Baldwin has also called on someone to manage her networks with her!