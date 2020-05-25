Justin Bieber: how was his first kiss with Hailey? Actually Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey continue to share their lives on Facebook with their show “The Biebers on Watch”. In the last episode, the lovebirds have shared a few confidences on the beginning of their relationship.

The first kiss of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin goes back a few years. Hailey Bieber says : “He asked me to go eat sushi with him, but my parents have forbidden to go there. They refused categorically, ‘you’ll not see Justin alone, it will not happen’.”

Fortunately, the sister of Hailey was covered and the dummy was able to escape from her home without getting caught. During this night, Justin and Hailey shared their first kiss. “We moved him and went back to watch a movie and we kissed.“recalls Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: their love is stronger today

This first meeting marked the beginning of a lasting relationship. Hailey and Justin Bieber are now married and happy. This live on the social networks was also the occasion for lovers to tell their confinement in Canada. A test that can prove difficult for some couples but that allows Bieber to love even more.

Justin says: “All this time to be together… I realize all of these qualities that I love about you, and more and more stuff is added“revealed the singer.