JUSTIN BIEBER INTERVENES AGAINST THOSE WHO WANT TO “BULLY” HIS WIFE HAILEY

Justin Bieber wanted to show fans what: “ we face every day “, in reference to the hatred that circulates on social media and that tries to hit him and Hailey Baldwin.

Before posting a video in which a girl asks to attack the model, the singer wrote in Instagram Stories: ” This sad apology from a human just encouraged people to take it out on my wife, saying that my previous relationship was. better and so on. I just wanted to share it so you have an idea of ​​what we face every day.

” It’s extremely difficult to choose the higher path when I see people trying to unite other people to bully the one I love most in the world. It’s not fair. But I’ll say this: while so many people here want to spend their time degrading and humiliating us publicly, we ask to rise with prayer We need prayer and support, as long as we continue to expose ourselves “.

At this point the video starts, in which the girl pushes her followers to comment on ” Jelena “ (the former couple formed by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez) and to write ” how much better Selena is “. “Attack her please. Let’s all go and attack her, ” he adds, speaking of Hailey Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal.lover (@animal.loverr2)

Although the person in question professes to be a fan of Selena Gomez, the singer has already made it clear several times that she does not tolerate certain behaviors.

Justin Bieber added another message, explaining that that video ” won’t steal my joy “: ” I think about her life and how miserable it must be if she wants to spend her time making others feel small. The lesson here is that she’s her. the one he is losing. Life is full when you raise and value people. A life where you want to belittle others will leave you without friends and without true joy. ”

Even Hailey Bieber has referred to this video in its Stories: ” We arrived at a level of anger and hatred that is so unhealthy and unhappy. Never in a million years would wish someone to be treated like that. I just want to support and encourage other women in this industry and I wish them nothing but love and success. ”

” I wish the woman in that video all the best. I hope she finds love, peace, and happiness in this life, ” he concluded.