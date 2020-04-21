Justin Bieber is believed to have a privileged position

The statements of the singer have not liked a lot.

The quarantine due to the coronavirus continues, even in some countries, it is not known how long it will be possible to go out into the street normally because of the increase in the number of people infected.

Celebrities have also had to be isolated, but use the time to make live broadcasts of concerts, random videos, or conversations with other famous; However, Justin Bieber has been criticized for his comments on the current situation and the difference between artists and ordinary people.

Through its account of Instagram, Justin has been a live with his wife Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, celebrities have spoken about the crisis that people experience in the face of the pandemic, and the singer has admitted to being privileged, because he has worked very hard to have the things it feels wrong and should not feel, even if he knows that there are people who suffer.

The reviews were immediate, Kendall has supported their statements and said that they were really blessed. WTF Some users on social networks have expressed their disagreement with their way of thinking, because it is more than privileges for the hard work, the two grew up in a rich family, which makes their possibilities and opportunities more easily.

Others believe they should simply think before you speak. What do you think?