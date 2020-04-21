Justin Bieber is completely gaga for his dog, Oskie !

Justin Bieber and his dog are inseparable ! On Instagram, the singer has fallen in love with the internet users, revealing the face of Oskie.

It is necessary to believe that Justin Bieber can’t live without his little companion. Completely gaga of her doghe then unveiled photos of Oskie to his account Instagram. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Everywhere in the world, the pandemic Covid-19 spreads and never ceases to claim victims. Facing the virus, you therefore need to act !

As you know, the containment general then implementation in many countries. In France, the measure will not end before 11 may next.

For many, it is a ordeal. The beautiful days are pointing the tip of their nose and want to go out is stronger.

Yet, it is still necessary to take his evil in patience. Through social networks, the stars are then everything possible to respond to this.

On InstagramJustin Bieber was then offered a moment of tenderness to his fans.

Completely gaga for his dog, Oskie, the singer has unveiled a photo series of the small animal.

Oskie takes the pose and fallen in love with Justin Bieber

On stage as on the web, Justin Bieber is a real phenomenon. Very active on the social networkshe never hesitates, therefore, not to share with his fans.

In this period of crisis, the singer could not make the best gift ! It must be said that the public appreciates a lot.

On Instagram, Justin Bieber has not less 133 million subscribers. It is what it is !

However, it is far from being the only one to know such a success. Users love it too his dog !

By unveiling a series of photos of the little OskieJustin Bieber has fallen in love with all the world.

Moreover, Oskie has his own account of Instagram and is followed by close to a million people !

