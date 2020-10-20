Justin Bieber is eager to become a father

Sources close to the couple assure that Justin and Hailey “are ready” to have their first child.

According to sources close to Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, the couple is more than ready to have their first child.

While some magazines are betting that the 23-year-old model is already expecting her first baby with the singer, others say they are just planning.

According to People magazine, starting a family with Hailey is one of the things the singer wants most.

A friend said, “They are ready, and I think it won’t take long.”

Star magazine even commented that Justin had given his wife the last name as he is very eager to become a father.

In other news, the singer commented that he got tired of the harassment from the paparazzi and took to his Instagram to ask them to leave him alone.

“How do you convince yourself that it is completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my house to snoop and take photos while I enter my apartment? This is not a hotel. It’s my home, ”he warned.