Justin Bieber is going away from his wife, he would leave because of Selena Gomez according to his fans

Difficult to by-pass the come-back of music in the highly anticipated Selena Gomez. Since the release of his album Revival in 2015, the young woman is shown in an unobtrusive manner. If she has not forgotten her fans, providing them with a few hits world, such as It Ain’t Me (with Kygo), Wolves (with Marshmello) or Back To You (to promote the second season of the series that it produces 13 Reasons Why), it is not actually returned to the front of the stage, and has not been occupied for the promotion of his songs. But it belongs now to the past, the singer is the most followed on social networks (160 million followers on Instagram) is beautiful and well return.

It is a beautiful gift that she has given to her fans by offering two songs later, the soulful ballad Lose you to love me and the title dance Look at her now. And these fans have paid since the first has risen in the head of the Billboard Hot 100. A first in the career of the singer.

A song about Justin Bieber

Lose you to love me talking about a break up, the end of a relationship toxic. In the video clip made it to the Iphone, Selena Gomez is at first upset, anxious, before dropping his smile, more soothed, as she sings farewell to his example The latter would probably be Justin Bieber, with whom the singer has had a troubled history from 2011 to 2018.

The canadian singer is now married with model Hailey Baldwin, who has not failed to threaten indirectly Selena Gomez after the release of the song.

This piece would have tormented the young man, aware of being targeted by the singer. According to the rumors, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin would be annoyed by these two songs.

Although sources close to the couple have denied this information, the singer would appear to be affected by the strong words used by the singer.

A road-trip solo away from his wife

On Instagram, the singer Sorry – a song that spoke precisely to Selena Gomez that he would have cheated several times – has said to his fans that he was leaving alone in the road-trip.

“I went to road-trip alone to pray, reflect. Now it is time to get back to my wife“. The young man always seems too in love Hailey Baldwin but the fans find that the willingness to get away from it all to think about it is curious because he probably felt this need after the release of two songs from his example As he put it recently on Instagram that he still loves Selena Gomez because she is an integral part of his lifebut there is more with it now and that he is in love with his wife.

