Justin Bieber is preparing a collaboration with Quavo and Murda Beatz

(Relaxnews) – After you have created the surprise by revealing the single “Yummy”, the canadian artist offers a taste of his future collaboration with Murda Beatz and Quavo.

The video, recorded by several accounts of fans, contains a extract of the song from Murda Beatz, in which one recognizes the voice of the singer of 25 years.

Justin Bieber does not communicate any other information, although the track is expected on the new album of the young singer.

On the eve of Christmas, the Canadian had announced the arrival of its fifth disc the studio in a short video on Instagram.

The opus, which we do not yet know the name, a successor to “Purpose” (2015) and “Yummy” will be the single flagship.

The musician has recently enjoyed a session Instagram Live to implore his fans to buy and listen to in streaming the single to the influences R&B on iTunes with the hope to propel it into first place in the ranking Billboard Hot 100.

On 10 January, Bieber has even issued instructions to the fans. It recommends, in particular, play in loop the title on his website and on iTunes, but also to create playlists only consists of “Yummy” and leave it running in mute all night. Internet users located outside of the United States, it is advisable to use an application.

Bieber will be touring in North America to defend his new album from may 14, 2020. The first concert is scheduled at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The young man will also be the subject of a documentary in YouTube in 10 episodes called “Justin Bieber: Seasons”.

The series will be available from 27 January.