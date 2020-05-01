Justin Bieber is ‘proud’ of Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber is “very proud” of Billie Eilish after she took out the credits of the next James Bond, ‘Dying can wait’.

The singer of 25 years, which was the idol of Billie and who is now a friend of the singer after they met at Coachella last year – has praised the musician for 18 years, in a story on his account Instagram, the last major accomplishment of his career.

In addition to publishing the coverage of the title, Justin – who has released her first album in five years, ‘Changes’, today (14.02.20) – simply wrote : “Proud of you @billieeilish.”

The young singer of 18 years was chosen a few weeks ago to compose the piece coveted, and Thursday (13.02.20), the star has officially unveiled the hit song of ‘Dying can wait’, which will accompany the opening credits of the next James Bond movie, to be released in theatres next April.

Billie is the youngest musician to have written and recorded the end credits of a James Bond film, on which she worked with her brother and producer Finneas O’connell.

‘Dying can wait’, which integrates the generic traditional James Bond, and featured special guests Hans Zimmer – that provides orchestral arrangements – and the guitarist Johnny Marr.

The film’s producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have said: “We are pleased to announce that Billie and Finneas have written a song to be incredibly powerful and moving experience for ‘No Time To Die’, which has been designed to work seamlessly with the moving story of the film.”

And Billie said: “It’s crazy to be part of that. It is a great honour to be able to dial the credits of a film that is part of a saga, as legendary. James Bond is the franchise of films the coolest of all. I am still in shock.”

The singer winner of the Grammy Award will perform the song in concert during the BRIT Awards on 18 February.

The film ‘death can wait’ will mark the 25th movie of the saga and the latest film will feature Daniel Craig as the spy, and it will be in theatres in the month of April.