Justin Bieber is the participant surprise of the last religious office of Kanye West

It has now been a little over a year ago that Kanye West anime a religious service every Sunday, or almost : the ” Sunday services “. Kinds of choirs gospel songs touring, these events are all opportunities to practice the faith but also the singing in the company of musicians. Sunday 23 February, the faithful have been surprised to hear Justin Bieber, where a part of the performance was posted on Instagram.

Kanye West is an artist decidedly full of surprises. Adept declarations shocks and other rantings egocentric, the rapper, the new album has several times noted, comparing themselves openly to God. Suffering from a bipolar disorder, he had had to be hospitalized in November 2016. An experience which he will share the details on the tv show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, presented by David Letterman, and that it will serve as inspiration for her eighth album, Ye. In this, her ninth album, Jesus Is King, released on 29 October 2019, the father of North St., Chicago, and Psalm leaves a lot of room for thematic and religious expression of his christian faith. Since the month of January 2019, he had also already committed itself to conducting religious services every Sunday, the ” Sunday services “, during which a gospel choir performer of religious songs classical as well as of the productions are more contemporary, such as some pieces of the husband of Kim Kardashian.

This Sunday, February 23, a special guest has had the honor to participate in the service… and not just any since it is Justin Bieber ! Just like Kanye, the young singer has faced a period of depression as well as serious addictions that could have cost him his life. Recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, it has been able to count on the support of his wife Hailey, which encouraged him to resume the music. Christian also, the young singer could not refuse the invitation to perform during a Sunday service. He has even chosen a song especially moving, Never Would ve Made It Marvin Sapp, whose words echo his personal experience :” I’m stronger, I’m wiser, I’m better, much better, when I look back over all you brought me through, I can see that you were the one I held on to. “A beautiful declaration of love, immortalised by Kim Kardashian in her story Instagram, an extract of which has been issued on the account Instagram of the pop star. “Good luck to all your efforts. May you have everything that you deserve. My best thoughts to you-wherever you go my friend” comments on the dummy Rudy Bundini, while a fan is impatient with the idea of a next album : “Give us an album of covers of your songs religious favourite ! We deserve it !” It is necessary to have faith…