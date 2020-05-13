Justin Bieber is totally a fan of Kehlani !

Needless to say, Justin Bieber is a music lover ! The singer of 26 years has unveiled in story IG and his adoration for Kehlani.

Justin Bieber has nice millions of fans, he also likes some of the artists. Moreover, it is completely a fan of Kehlani. Evidenced by his story Instagram. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Justin Bieber attends as he can, confined with his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin. In addition to frolic in the arms of his beloved, he sign autographs from him !

In fact, the young artist of 26 years is shown in the process of jotting down small cards ! A nice attention to his fans.

Speaking of fans, Justin Bieber is also completely fan of a artist. It is none other than Kehlani.

Some know her for asking for Fenty. Yes, Kehlani, the idol of Justin was posted in fine lingerie for the brand of Rihanna !

But it is also a singer whose talents are no longer to be demonstrated. Yes, it has been nominated for Grammy Awards for the best album of R&B, contemporary.

Justin Bieber: he proclaimed his adoration for Kehlani on Instagram

On his side, Justin Bieber seems to jouer his songs in a loop. In any case, there is one that pleases him most especially.

It is “Nights Like This “in feat with Ty Dolla $ign. The sweetheart Hailey Baldwin has also posted a screenshot of his playlist, with “F&MU “, from the last album Kehlani.

Also, Justin proclaimed his love for the singer and for this title on its story Instagram. “I love you “has he writtentaking care of tagging the singer.

It is therefore expected that the Canadian again collaborates with the Californian. All that Genius, Justin Bieber should appear on the title “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t “.

A feat that was not done, because of the Covid-19. However, the two artists have already collaborated on “Get Me “.

