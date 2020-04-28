Justin Bieber, Jenifer, Sophie Turner… : looking back on the weddings of the year

While 2019 is nearing its end, Closer offers you to rediscover images of weddings that have marked the year. On your marks, ready, go !

In 2019, they have decided to take the plunge : this year, dozens of celebrities have decided to say “yes” to life ! On the occasion of celebrations of the end of the year, Closer provides the compilation of the marriages of the highlights that have marked the last twelve months. Starting with one of Justin Bieber. A union XXL between the canadian singer and model american, celebrated in the domain of Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina. Among their famous guests, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westthe singer is English Ed Sheeran, Jayden Smith, Usherhis stylist Ryan Goodthe guitarist Dan Kanter and much more !

Wedding other iconic, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The singer of Jonas Brothers married to Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones at the castle Martinay in Carpentras, in the Vaucluse. Lovers of Provence, the tandem had chosen France. The husband then flew to Soneva Fushi, in the Maldives, where they spent their honeymoon in paradise. The singer Jenifer has married his companion Ambrose in Corsica this summer, a contractor.

The ex-Miss France Laury Thilleman takes the leap

Royal wedding on the Rock. Saturday, July 27, Louis Ducruet married Marie Chevallier. “No words could describe the happiness we feel now”wrote the young woman of 27 years old. In Addition To-Atlantic, Hilary Duff said “yes” to the singer Matthew Koma, Matthew Bellamy from Muse married It Evans after two years of engagement. The dummy Heidi Klum, 46 years old, married the lead singer of Tokyo Hotel, Tom Kaulitz, 30 years. Jennifer Lawrence married the art dealer Cooke Maroney.

Last marriage to date : that of Laury Thilleman with the chef Juan Arbelaez in Britain, where it is native Miss France 2011. A union which came on the heels of four years of love. Laura Smet married Raphael in Cap Ferret, in the Gironde.

Slideshow made by Charlotte Gonthier

