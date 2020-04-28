Justin Bieber, Jenifer, Sophie Turner… : looking back on the weddings of the year

While 2019 is nearing its end, Closer offers you to rediscover images of weddings that have marked the year. On your marks, ready, go !
In 2019, they have decided to take the plunge : this year, dozens of celebrities have decided to say “yes” to life ! On the occasion of celebrations of the end of the year, Closer provides the compilation of the marriages of the highlights that have marked the last twelve months. Starting with one of Justin Bieber. A union XXL between the canadian singer and model american, celebrated in the domain of Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina. Among their famous guests, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westthe singer is English Ed Sheeran, Jayden Smith, Usherhis stylist Ryan Goodthe guitarist Dan Kanter and much more !
Wedding other iconic, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The singer of Jonas Brothers married to Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones at the castle Martinay in Carpentras, in the Vaucluse. Lovers of Provence, the tandem had chosen France. The husband then flew to Soneva Fushi, in the Maldives, where they spent their honeymoon in paradise. The singer Jenifer has married his companion Ambrose in Corsica this summer, a contractor.
The ex-Miss France Laury Thilleman takes the leap
Royal wedding on the Rock. Saturday, July 27, Louis Ducruet married Marie Chevallier. “No words could describe the happiness we feel now”wrote the young woman of 27 years old. In Addition To-Atlantic, Hilary Duff said “yes” to the singer Matthew Koma, Matthew Bellamy from Muse married It Evans after two years of engagement. The dummy Heidi Klum, 46 years old, married the lead singer of Tokyo Hotel, Tom Kaulitz, 30 years. Jennifer Lawrence married the art dealer Cooke Maroney.
Last marriage to date : that of Laury Thilleman with the chef Juan Arbelaez in Britain, where it is native Miss France 2011. A union which came on the heels of four years of love. Laura Smet married Raphael in Cap Ferret, in the Gironde.
Slideshow made by Charlotte Gonthier
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© INSTAGRAM/JUSTIN BIEBER
2/31 –
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have said “yes” for the second time on September 30, 2019
© INSTAGRAM/KLUM
3/31 –
Heidi Klum and her fiancé Tom Kaulitz were married on February 22, 2019
© INSTAGRAM/DUFF
4/31 –
Hilary Duff is married to Matthew Koma in their villa of Los Angeles, on December 21, 2019.
© INSTAGRAM PRATTPRATTPRATT
5/31 –
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt were married on June 8, 2019
© Agence / Bestimage
6/31 –
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married in secret on may 1, 2019 at Las Vegas
© INSTAGRAM/THEROCK
7/31 –
Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) was married August 18, 2019 with Lauren
© BESTIMAGE
8/31 –
Jude Law was married in secret with Philippa Coan, April 30, 2019
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
9/31 –
Wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling York, August 31,
© BESTIMAGE
10/31 –
Joshua Jackson married Jodie Turner-Smith, on December 21, 2019.
© INSTAGRAM/CAMPBELL
11/31 –
Marc Jacobs and Char defrancesco site and multiplies were married on April 6, 2019
© INSTAGRAM/GIANOTTI
12/31 –
Giacomo Gianniotti is married to Nichole Gustafson on April 28, 2019 to Rome
© INSTGRAM LOUIS DUCRUET
13/31 –
Louis Ducruet married Marie Chevallier on July 27, 2019
© INSTAGRAM/BELLAMY
14/31 –
Matthew Bellamy (from Muse) married Her Evans August 10, 2019
© INSTAGRAM/THILLEMAN
15/31 –
Laury Thilleman was married with Juan Arbelaez, Saturday 21 December 2019.
© BESTIMAGE
16/31 –
Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam were married on June 1, 2019
17/31 –
Cody Williams, the youngest son of Robin Williams, was married on the 21st of July 2019
18/31 –
Laura Smet married his companion Raphael on June 15, 2019 at the Cap-Ferret
© BESTIMAGE
19/31 –
Eve Angeli married in may 2019
© BESTIMAGE
20/31 –
In September 2019 Holly Marie Combs has married his companion Mike Ryan
© KCS
21/31 –
Actor Idris Elba married Sabrina Dhowre on April 26, 2019
© INSTAGRAM/DEANMORGAN
22/31 –
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton were married on October 5, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
23/31 –
Jenifer Bartoli was married to Ambrose Fieschi on August 21, 2019 in Corsica
© BESTIMAGE
24/31 –
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were married on October 19, 2019
© INSTAGRAM SEEKELLYMCCREARY
25/31 –
Kelly McCreary is married to Pete Chatmon on may 4, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
26/31 –
Lea Michele is married to Zandy Reich on Saturday 09 march 2019
© INSTAGRAM LUCASPOUILLE, BESTIMAGE
27/31 –
On September 9, 2019 Lucas Pouille married Clémence Bertrand in Saint-Cloud
28/31 –
Grégoire Ludig and Marie Portolano said “yes” on June 15, 2019
© INSTAGRAM NABILLA
29/31 –
Nabilla et Thomas Vergara were married in London on may 07, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
30/31 –
Rafael Nadal and his girlfriend Xisca were married on October 19, 2019
© BESTIMAGE
31/31 –
Tommy Lee was married to Brittany Furlan on February 15, 2019