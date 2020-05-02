Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran… What are the clips most viewed on YouTube this past decade ?

While a famous French rapper has officially announced to join the troupe Enfoirés 2020, YouTube has compiled the list of clips most viewed on the platform in the last ten years. And the least we can say is that in the top 10, there are a few surprises and songs recent enough. In any case, one thing is for sure, all exceeded 2 billion views, what make you dizzy. And while the singer Harry Styles has got a new record with his new album Fine Line, discover without further delay just below the identity of these artists, who were able to make an impression with a tube or a video.

#10 : “Counting Stars” – One Republic

With $ 2.8 billion of views in the counter, the american band One Republic finally signed a hit with this song that still resounds in all the heads.

#9 : “Roar” – Katy Perry

Only woman in this Top 10, the singer of california has broken records thanks to this powerful piece that has helped him to recognize more than 2.9 billion views on YouTube.

#8 : “Sugar” – Maroon 5

“Sugar” is one of the songs which marked the most the year 2015. It has allowed the famous group of more than 3 billion views.

#7 : “Sorry” – Justin Bieber

Without a doubt, the song the most important of the career of the young canadian artist to this day, “Sorry” became an anthem for his fans. The clip has fascinated more than 3.2 billion people.

#6 : “Gangnam Style” – PSY

In 2012, the world became acquainted with PSY and his choreography totally crazy. With its world-famous “Gangnam Style”he has harvested more than 3.4 billion views. In fact, his video was the first in history to surpass one billion.

#5 : “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars

Who has never listened to this title ? Ranked number one in France, the United Kingdom or the United States, it has allowed Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars to shine since the clip has been seen by over 3.7 billion people.

#4 : “Baby Shark Dance” – Pinkfong Kids’ Songs & Stories

Big surprise, since its originally intended to amuse children, became viral on the web. The result is that the clip now has over 4.1 billion views on YouTube.

#3 : “See You Again” – Wiz Khalifa feat Charlie Puth

On the third step, it is the duo of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth wins with this song, which was heard across the planet. The clip, which was dedicated to the actor Paul Walker who died just before, has been viewed more than 4.3 billion times and has done a nice pub in the film “Fast and Furious 7”.

#2 : “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

The british artist, 28-year-old went on to success at a rapid pace. But it is with “Shape Of You” he has managed to stand out as the clip rises to over 4.5 billion views to date.

#1 : “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi feat Daddy Yankee

The big winners, therefore, are Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee the clip “Despacito” has exceeded 6.5 billion views on YouTube. The two artists hold the record of the video-the most watched in the world… The class !