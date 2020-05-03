Justin Bieber, Katy Perry… Top 10 clips, most viewed of the year 2010 !

A few hours from the end of the decade, we reflect on the video clips most watched. Which of Justin Bieber or Katy Perry won ?

Artists like Justin Bieber, keep an eye on the platforms of streaming today. Yet Youtube retains a certain importance. It is for that purpose that it is very instructive to look at the clips, most viewed of the last ten years !

Which of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran or Wiz Khalifa has finally won the palm of the artist’s most-watched of the decade ? The ranking of the ten songs the most listened to in the last ten years is fascinating. In fact, it oscillates between the tubes ultra-popular and songs viral a little low ceiling.

This is the Youtube site itself, which has revealed the top 10 ultimate. In summary, it is very heterogeneous. Indeed, it is representative of the decade ! Thus, the unbeaten Luis Fonsi is still leading the race with ” Despacito “. Even Justin Bieber was then taken to the tube ! The latter appears elsewhere in the classification, but six places lower.

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and… ?

This is, in fact, that in 7th position as Justin Bieber makes his entry with ” Sorry “. The singer did, however, pass in the movie clip. But the dancers who appear in it have had to win a lot of votes !

Several other big names in the pop music side by side also in the ranking. We cross there and Ed Sheeran with ” Shape of You “. But also Maroon 5 with ” Sugar “. Or even Katy Perry with ” Roar “. There are also surprises more coquaces like the rhyme very heady, ” Baby Shark “ ! You should be incapble to forget it ! Therefore, it is a beautiful ride in the past that Youtube provides you. You will then need to choose your camp ! What was YOUR song of the decade ?

1. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee (6.56 billion views)

2. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (4.52 billion views)

3. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth (4.32 billion views)

4. “Baby Shark Dance” by Pinkfong (Kids’ Songs & Stories (4.11 billion views)

5. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars (3.73 billion views)

6. “Gangnam Style” of PSY (3.47 billion views)

7. “Sorry” Justin Bieber (3.23 billion views)

8. “Sugar” of Maroon 5 (3.09 billion views)

9. “Roar” by Katy Perry (2.97 billion views)

10. “Counting Stars” of OneRepublic (2.88 billion views)

