Justin Bieber launches a huge challenge to his fans before the release of his album – What’s up Justin Bieber

Attended by more than 120 million subscribers on Instagram, Justin Bieber has a large community of fans in the four corners of the planet. The interpreter of “Sorry” sharing on a regular basis bits and pieces of her daily life with its subscribers. A way for him to maintain contact with his community through the social networks.

And this weekend, Justin Bieber has apparently had an amazing idea. On his account, the companion Hailey Baldwin did not hesitate to throw down a challenge to his fans: if the singer happens to harvest 20 million likes, he will release his next opus before Christmas.

“Share it, love it, post it in your story, I’m going to see the demand. I love that you promouviez. I’m almost finished, but your support will make me move faster”, he commented. Date – Monday, 28 October – the publication has been likée more than 5 million times.