Justin Bieber launches the music video for the song Changes

After having had to postpone his north american tour because of the pandemic COVID-19, Justin Bieber wanted to comfort his fans by unveiling the music video for the title song of his album Forex launched on the 14th of February last.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, this clip while sober was shot in a nature. One sees there in particular the canadian singer of 26 years sitting around a camp fire, or walking in the forest or on a frozen lake.

Remember that Justin Bieber should occur the 1er September Canadian Tire Centreon 3 September at the Centre Videotron and on 14 September at The Bell Centre. The tour Forex is delivery to 2021 and new show dates will be announced shortly.

In most of Justin Biebermany other international artists have been obliged to postpone their concerts in Quebec. This is notably the case of Roger Waters, Pearl Jam, Tool, Elton John, Camila Cabello, Lara Fabian and Mika.

