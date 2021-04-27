Justin Bieber: Lena Situations proud to have met the singer!

Lena Situations looks back on the day she met Justin Bieber. She tells it all in a new YouTube video!

Not long ago, Lena Situations met Justin Bieber, the international star of the song. The very famous videographer then decides to return this crazy adventure in a new video finally available on YouTube!

LENA SITUATIONS MEETS JUSTIN BIEBER

On the evening of Sunday, April 25, 2021, Lena Situations fed her Instagram feed with a brand new photo. She appears in the arms of Justin Bieber!

Yes, you have heard… The one who shares the life of the beautiful Seb La Frite had the chance to meet her idol. Enough to make a lot of envy!

But how did she get to this point? To the delight of her millions of fans, the blogger tells everything in video!

Released yesterday on YouTube, the latter already has more than 500,000 views. Internet users want to know what happened that day!

“Hi, guys! I hope you’re okay. Welcome to this new video! Let me tell you the story of the day I met Justin Bieber”, begins Lena Situations.

“It’s February, I’m living my little life, when all of a sudden I get a message from a girl who works in a record company,” she says. We’ve already worked together, we know each other pretty well and she sends me this message. »

BETWEEN EXPECTATIONS AND REALITY

The friend of Lena Situations announces that Justin Bieber is in Paris and that she has the opportunity to make a meeting. The famous videographer can’t believe it! She thinks it’s a joke.

Yet all of this is very real. But that’s not all! Moreover, she offers to interview him. Yes, you have heard…

The blogger then prepares for this day and finally arrives in front of her idol. For lack of time, she cannot ask him the questions she had prepared.

Very disappointed, she still exchanges a few words with the singer, takes pictures, and makes him sign some autographs. His fans envy him!

At the end of the video, Lena Situations then makes a beautiful parallel between expectations and reality. She hoped to be able to interview Justin Bieber, but in hindsight, is just looking forward to meeting him.

“I never comment, but it’s crazy the life lessons that Lena brings us in every video. Disappointment, acceptance, loneliness, positivity… You can’t know how much you’ve brought me into life. We love you, says one user in the comment space.

We’ll let you take a look at the latest video of the famous videographer!