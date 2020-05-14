Justin Bieber : Love Yourself, the recovery acoustic Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld first know that very young through her acting career, in 2010 , it marks the film as the heroine of True Grit. The film, by the Coen brothers earned him an Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role, at only 13 years old. It is found three years later in the film New York Melody where it grows a little ditty before to give clear voice in the success at the box-office Pitch Perfect 2. Since the actress has achieved her desires of music. Last November , she came out her first E. P. Haiz. Today it is for his recovery “Love Yourself” Justin Bieber, the young singer is in the news.

Almost as many picked as the “Work” of Rihannathe song written by Ed Sheeran it is nicely interpreted in an acoustic version. Of “Love Myself”the tube, which revealed the talents of singer, Hailee Steinfeld, to “Love Yourself”there was therefore only one step… After Morgan Freeman who recites the words of Love Yourself, this new cover is our favorite. It should be noted that Hailee Steinfeld has also recently released the music video for Rock bottom in featuring with the band crazy DNCE, recently invited the Lab Virgin Radio !