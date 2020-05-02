Justin Bieber made the buzz with the Instagrammeur Dude With the Sign for his new album

If you’re on Instagram, you’ve inevitably seen. For the past several months, the account @DudeWithSign, literally “the man with the sign” laugh at the users with a simple concept. It will take a picture of you in the street, holding a sign with fun messages. At the end of the month of December, when the madness of the filters is taking to Instagram, he would post a picture of him with a sign declaring : “We don’t care to know what Disney princess you are.” “Stop doing “reply all” in your mail-professional “, ” Put more chips in the package “, ” Stop posting stories from concerts in full “, ” Stop you up as soon as the plane lands “. Slogans that have given notoriety to this mysterious New York with long hair and that earned him, in a few months, to be followed by nearly 5 million people.

And among these followers,the canadian singer Justin Bieber, who had not failed to see a Dude With a Sign, an opportunity to be laughing his fans while promoting his next album. Yesterday, the two men are found to take a pose together for the two shots, each with his sign. On the Dude With the Sign : “Justin shave your moustache “, and his side, the young canadian singer responds : “No.” On a second photo, Dude With Sign holds a sign asking : “Where is the album from JB ? “, and Justin Bieber responds on his own : “14 February “. An original way to announce the imminent release of his album highly anticipated, after a break of several years.