Justin Bieber makeup on him-even his wife Hailey Baldwin !

In a video on Facebook Watch, Justin Bieber has proven his talent as a makeup artist taking Hailey Baldwin model

Who said that the containment was at risk couples ? Probably not Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. In fact, the lovers have never been close to that since they live H24 together. Proof is with the latest video shared by the two, in which the singer makes up his wife.

Because yes, in addition to learn singing, the hunk also knows very well the makeup. It is not we who say it, but his wife.

Indeed, as noticed by our colleagues from It, Justin Bieber just posted a new video of his daily life with his muse. Video in which he decides to do a make-up to the one who shares his life.

As you can see further down in this article, the singer had several objects at his disposal. Foundation, blush, or mascara, he had everything he needed to embellish Hailey Baldwin.

Well the result seems to have satisfied it. In effect, the woman of Justin Bieber told him, once the work is finished: “This is really well done ! Not bad at all ! “

Justin Bieber makeup Hailey Baldwin

Obviously, the singer has applied for the final rendering is perfect. In fact, he admonished, before you start the workshop: “I want it to be beautiful, I’m not trying to make you look like a clown. “

As we used to know, Justin Bieber did not need to worry about more than that. Given that his muse seemed to the angels discovering the make up done by the one who shares his life.

Maybe he found a conversion in the case where his career in music ends. At the same time, as recalled by ItJustin Bieber attends the make-up pros for many years now.

It is without a doubt thanks to this experience he knew what products you used for the render on his wife turns out to be perfect.

