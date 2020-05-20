Justin Bieber masks his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and the result is not that bad

If Justin Bieber wants to one day stop the music, he can still launch a career as a makeup artist. The canadian singer has made the demonstration of his talents in his show aired on Facebook Watch where he shares his daily life with his wife during the confinement. Titled ” Makeup with the Biebers “, this new episode of 10 minutes is worth the detour.

For this little challenge to her husband, Hailey Baldwin has placed on the table of the dining room several makeup products from her collection. And if Justin Bieber starts by saying that he does not know what to use first, he finds very quickly the answer : the foundation. It must be said that since the beginning of his career, he had all the leisure to study the gestures of the make-up professionals. Guided by his companion, he moved on to concealer, the bronzer, the blush, the eyeshadow and mascara… all with a lot of care and dexterity : “I want it to be beautiful, I’m not trying to make you look like a clown. “And the final look, neutral enough, is very successful. After looking more closely at the result, Hailey Baldwin she even congratulated him : “This is really well done ! Not bad at all ! “

A video where the couple is more complicit than ever. Friday, may 15, in another episode, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had spoken of the possible regrets they had about their lives. The translator of “Intentions,” had granted : “there are probably a lot of things that I would change. I regret nothing because I am what I am, and one learns from mistakes. But if I could go back and avoid some injuries, I think I would wait on marriage before having sex. I know it sounds crazy. “