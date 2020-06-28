Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, the cast of Hamilton and More to Highlight that the Global Citizen the Global Objective of Concerts

Celebrities, leaders and personalities from around the world gathered Saturday night to talk about the unity in the face of a global pandemic and the movement Black Lives Matter.

It was a night of entertainment, activism, and the information studded stars as world leaders, celebrities, musicians and stars from around the world gathered for the event, concert Global Citizen “global Goal: to unite for our future.”

With the two campaigns of the ongoing battle against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the equality of justice and human rights, as amplified by the Black movement, the Life of the Subject in the course, this was a powerful appeal for unity in a time in the united States, at least, there is nothing unified.

Disney +

Beyonce released an awesome trailer for their new album Disney + Visual inspired by the Lion King

See the story

The event was marked by performances from global superstars, J Balvin, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Shakira, Chloe x Halle, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Christine and the Queens and even the original cast of Broadway’s ” Hamilton “.

Several performance have been presented in a manner that reflects the strange new world in which we live, as Cyrus battling a ” Help! “Of The Beatles. the center of the Rose Bowl vacant in Pasadena, California.

“Dedicated to those who work tirelessly in the tests, treatments and vaccines so that we can all find it again in places like this empty stadium,” said a text read on the screen before you start to play on a huge stage built to indicate the title of the song.

.

Miley Cyrus says that she is sober for six months – and there’s always a lot of “fun”

See the story

Hudson held his own in Chicago, apparently sterile to herself, while she performed Gladys Knight and the song “Where peaceful Waters Flow” from the top of a boat on the Chicago river. It was impressive and strangely disturbing as we see these images known to the people of the humanity simply empty.

The interpretation of “I Cry” Usher has gradually taken place to re-create a refrain common visual manifestations of Black Life Matter, with the people lying face down, with your hands behind your back, just like George, Floyd was lying on the ground while a police officer of Minneapolis was crushing the life out of him for almost nine minutes with his knee on his neck.

Before the performance of “sale el Sol” Shakira explained how the pandemic is affecting the region of Latin America with greater intensity than in any other region in the world, experts predict that Africa will be the next.

Drag Race Star Gia Gunn apologizes after calling COVID-19 a ” hoax “

See the story

“We have to make sure that everyone has security and access to health services in these places, or will the distribution of a vaccine much more difficult,” he said. “Thousands of lives could be in danger of extinction by the virus itself and other deadly effects of poverty, such as hunger. “

“We can all do something and that is why we are here today,” she continued. “As we move towards the recovery, helping the most vulnerable regions in the world to walk towards them, because the sun must be for everyone. “

In another part of the problem, Justin Bieber & Quavo have broken their hit “Intentions” with an acoustic piano, while J Balvin and Coldplay have made a crazy technicolore for the procedure. And Jimmy Fallon and The Roots have made their format of “class of instruments” in the original cast of Broadway’s “Hamilton,” for an interpretation powerful ” Powerless “.

You can see all these performances and more below:

.

The protests of Black Lives matter have not led to an increase in the cases of coronavirus, according to a study

See the story

Miley Cyrus / ” to The rescue! “

Jennifer Hudson / “, Where the flow of the waters “

Sheriff, / ” I cry “

Shakira / ” sale el Sol “

Justin Bieber & Quavo / ” Intentions “

J Balvin & The Dreamcatchers / ” As The Heat & My People “

Original cast of Broadway, ” Hamilton “, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots / ” Helpless “

John Legend / ” Greater Love “

Coldplay – Paradise “

Chloe x Halle / Rest of your life “

Christine and the queens / ” La Vita Nuova “

For King & Country, Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin / ” Together “

Yemi Alade / ” Shaker “

For The Love Choir / ” The Freedom “

I’nai Bridges, Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles / ” the Heaven and in the Whole World in His Hands “

You have a story or tips to give us? Send an e-mail to the editors of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

.