Justin Bieber mocked by internet users after the publication of this photo – Voltage

A couple of weeks ago, Justin Bieber and your friend Ariana Grande they have presented their first collaboration with the new song Stuck with U. The benefits of this single, released on the 8th of may last year, will return to the The Foundation Of The First Responders Of The Children the purpose of awarding scholarships for the education of the children of the nursing staff and to all those who, during the pandemic, they have a precarious situation.



Justin Bieber mocked in the networks

But today, if the canadian star is in the news, it is for the eight years of his album I think. In fact, the singer has posted a picture of a free concert he gave in 2012, in front of almost 300,000 people in the plaza de la Constitución in Mexico city. Unfortunately, the cliché in question was not her own concert, as spotted many internet users that perform searches on the Internet. And for a good reason… The image is from a show at the same place in mexico a couple of weeks before by…Paul McCartney. What attract the teasing of the fans, who never ceased to make him notice his mistake.

8 years since I Think . Thanks pic.twitter.com/DkZa4Oq3D3 — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On June 15, 2020

As a reminder, Justin Bieber has unveiled his album Forex a couple of months ago. A success for the singer, because the album has sold more than 500,000 copies in the united States and has not yet been certified gold disc. Despite all this, his with Stuck With U with Ariana Grande has won first place in the Billboard Hot 100.