Justin Bieber: New album and new world tour in preparation, his manager balances the info

It’s the news of the day that pleases: Justin Bieber is preparing a new album and a world tour! We tell you about it …

Right now, the good news is rolling! Taylor Swift has just announced the release of her new album Folklore and we have the details … Prepared in secret during confinement, the artist has totally created a surprise and his fans are amazed. For his part, Justin Bieber also has projects in preparation … In addition to the title “Stuck with U” that he shared with Ariana Grande during his quarantine, he would be working on a new album in addition to the world tour he just announced. The information has been released by Justin Bieber’s manager! We share the tweet with you and talk about it right after!

New tour.. maybe a new album @justinbieber ?? 🧐🙂 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 23, 2020

New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020

It is therefore Scooter Brown, who takes care of the career of Justin Bieber (but also that of Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato) who launched this bomb: “New tour … Maybe a new album” Since the publication of this tweet, it’s madness on Twitter, you can imagine! Scooter Brown therefore confirms the announcement of a world tour by Justin Bieber and gives more information … We can not wait to know more and especially to listen to the opus which will follow “Purpose” ! Case to follow the meltynauts … During this time, we learned the release date of “Donda”, the new album by Kanye West!