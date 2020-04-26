Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Future & Drake… The top clips of the week

Then we offered you to discover the classification Billboard of the week with Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, or even Lil Uzi Vert and it is now the time to discover the top clips of the week. You know, we meet every Thursday to share with you videos of our favorite artists that have been the most viewed over the last seven days. And you will see, there has been a change this week ! Little hint, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Eminem are still in the standings. Go we can’t tell you more, and we’ll let you discover for yourself the ranking.

10TH PLACE – “YUMMY” – JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin Bieber loses two spots compared to last week but it appears all the same in the list of clips, most viewed of the week with “Yummy”. It has been viewed over 15 million times over the last seven days.

9TH PLACE – “CHINA” – ANUAL AA, DADDY YANKEE, KAROL G, OZUNA & J BALVIN

They do not leave the rankings ! Even though they lost two seats this week, the artists occupy the 9th position.

8TH PLACE – “DIOSA” – MYKE TOWERS

Myke Towers had risen to eighth place with his title “Diosa”. The clip has been viewed over 17 million times this week.

7TH PLACE – “SIGUES CON EL” – ARCANGEL AND SECH

Released last December, the clip “Sigues con el” made his return this week in the rankings.

6TH PLACE – “SAFAERA” – BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny landed in the sixth place of the top clip with its title “Safaera”. Nearly 23 million people have viewed this week.

5TH PLACE – “DAME TU COSITA” – EL CHOMBO AND CUTTY RANKS

This may be related to the containment, but “Dame Tu Cosita” has slid in the rankings this week directly to the 5th place. Beautiful entry !

4TH PLACE – “DANCE MONKEY” – TONES AND I

The Tones And I have lost this week their third place ranking but it was very tight ! Their clip has been viewed 25 million times this week.

3RD PLACE – “LIFE IS GOOD” – FUTURE AND DRAKE

And a small place of grappillée for Future and Drake clambering on to the third step of the podium. Thus, they spend in front of the Tones And I, pretty much.

2ND PLACE – “TUSA” – CAROL G AND NICKI MINAJ

The duo drops a place compared to last week, but they do not leave the podium for as much. As a reminder, “Tusa” has 678 million views on Youtube!

1ST PLACE – “GODZILLA” – EMINEM AND JUICY WRLD

Unveiled on march 9, the clip of “Godzilla” has been viewed over 35 million times this week. We recall that it is a title is a tribute to Eminem in rapper Juicy Wrld, passed away in late 2019.