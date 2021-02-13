Justin Bieber normalizes wearing pajamas outdoors and it’s great!

Justin Bieber loves casual looks. The Canadian singer has managed to normalize the wearing of pajamas outdoors, and his fans are validating.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer has always had a sharp fashion sense. In his early days, the teenager worshipped the clothing brand G-Star.

So much so that he ended up signing a collaboration with the brand. As a result, sales had soared and the singer had received thousands of clothes from the clothing brand.

After the pants, it was with the underwear that Hailey Bieber’s husband collaborated. He has been seen repeatedly extolling the merits of Calvin Klein boxers.

A lucrative collaboration not only for Justin Bieber but for the brand that has bet on younger marketing. As a result, sales of boxers have skyrocketed.

This time, it is the pajama brands that are likely to jostle at the young man’s door. A fan of soft clothing, Justin Bieber recently showed up in casual attire on the streets of Los Angeles.

JUSTIN BIEBER NORMALIZES WEARING PAJAMAS ON THE STREET

The paparazzi noticed that the world star loved to walk around in comfortable clothes. And it’s not in jogging that the singer walks, but in pajamas.

The men’s magazine GQ devoted an article on the singer’s style of dress to the millions of albums sold. And it’s clear that this denier loves pajamas.

Justin Bieber launched his clothing brand several months ago, and he doesn’t hesitate to wear the basics of his brand. So there are wide sweaters, but also pajamas.

“Whether it’s going to dinner with Hailey or going on a TV set, Justin Bieber always dresses casually,” GQ writes in his article. And the media is not wrong.

Even when he goes to the recording studio, he wears wide pajama pants. Passionate about fashion and fast fashion, Justin Bieber has, without knowing it, launched a fashion.

Luxury brands are now banking on pajamas as an outfit in their own right. During the last fashion week, several models from Louis Vuitton strolled up and down pajamas.

With lace, silk, velvet, and even cashmere, pajamas are THE trendy outfit of the moment. And that, Justin Bieber, understood, so congratulations!

For those who would like to have pajamas in their dressing room, it is quite possible. Justin Bieber’s Drew brand offers several in a variety of colors, so don’t deprive yourself.