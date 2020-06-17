Justin Bieber nostalgic of their last concerts – News of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber would be there in the lack of your audience? Any door to believe that the singer is in a hurry to go on tour again according to the recent publication of posts in social networks. He shared a photo of one of their outdoor concerts that took place eight years ago. The impressive crowd this evening is spinning!

In the title, just wrote : “Eight years since I Think. Thanks“

A couple of hours later, Justin Bieber returned to Twitter to share a post made by a fan. This video, which also dates from 2012, show the singer at the age of 18 years of age in a direct in the coup became known, “Baby”. Before you can start your song on the stage, he tries to calm down the crowd in front of him, that does not stop clapping and screaming.