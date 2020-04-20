Justin Bieber postpones all scheduled dates of the tour 2020 due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus

Bad news, believers.

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber has joined the ever-growing list of musicians affected by the pandemic coronavirus so that the whole of his tour of 2020 has been postponed.

Because of the threat and the concern for COVID-19, the north american tour of 45 dates has been postponed to the 1st of April, according to an official statement obtained by Variety.

“In light of the current health crisis, and with the utmost concern for all those who are affected, Justin Bieber made all the dates 2020 planned for the Tour of changes “, one reads in the press release.

What is it that has been cancelled or postponed during the pandemic coronavirus?

“While Justin – with his band, his dancers and his team has worked hard to prepare an incredible show, he has always put the health and well-being of its fans before any. “

Coronavirus – How COVID-19 spreads across Canada

The tour was scheduled to begin on may 14 in Seattle, Washington, and end after four months in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on the 26th of September.

Bieber, aged 26, was scheduled to play four shows canadians in four cities: Ottawa (1 September), Quebec (3 September), Toronto (September 10th) and Montreal (14 September).

Justin Bieber attends the premiere of “Justin Bieber: Seasons” of YouTube Originals at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 Los Angeles, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / .

While the dates of the concerts have not yet been reprogrammed, “Justin looks forward to the opportunity to be back on the road and can occur in a safe space for everyone,” says the press release.

The singer Intentions has requested that the holders of the notes today keep their tickets rather than ask for a refund, because all the previous posts will be honored on the dates that will soon be held.

How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

The tour Changes was announced in December, just weeks before the release of foreign Exchange (2020), the fifth and last studio album of Bieber.

Throughout the trek, which will be his first since the world tour Purpose (2016-2017) – the musician born in Stratford, Ontario, had the intention to promote the new disk.

Justin Bieber sang “Intentions” on Saturday Night Live

Tour dates rescheduled to Bieber are yet to be decided.

For tour dates and additional updates affected, you can visit the official site of Justin Bieber.

Postponement of the dates of the world tour “Change” of the Canada 2020

1 September – Ottawa, Ont. @ Centre Canadian Tire

September 3 – Quebec city, Qc @ Centre Videotron

September 10 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

September 14 – Montreal, Qc @ Bell Centre

The changes are now available on all major streaming platforms.

Concerts postponed, cancelled, due to a coronavirus: complete list of shows north american

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health authorities are warning against all travel is international. Returning travelers are legally required to self-isolate for 14 days, starting on 26 march, in case they would develop symptoms and prevent the spread of the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented specific recommendations or measures additional enforcement to ensure the self-isolation of people who return to the region.

The symptoms can include fever, cough and breathing difficulties – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. The people most at risk are the elderly and people with serious chronic conditions such as heart disease, pulmonary or renal. If you develop symptoms, please contact the public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend to wash hands frequently and cough into your sleeve. They also recommend to minimize contact with others, stay as much as possible at home and to maintain a distance of two meters with the other if you go out.

For complete coverage of COVID-19 by Global News, click here.

