Justin Bieber postpones his entire tour

The canadian singer Justin Bieber has announced this morning the postponement of all dates of his tour was to pass by the Bell Centre on September 14.



André Duchesne

The Press

“The tour has been postponed due to the crisis of the coronavirus, which continues to expand, says the magazine Variety in an article. It was the first tour of Bieber in three years. “

Entitled Foreign exchange, with a direct link to the album of the same name released on the 14th of February last, the tour was to begin on may 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, one of the u.s. cities most affected by the COVID-19.

In Montreal, we can already read on the website of evenko, the concert of September 14 has been postponed. “We must unfortunately confirm that due to concerns related to the COVID-19, the show of Justin Bieber, on 14 September 2020 at the Bell Centre was postponed to a later date, it reads. While the decision to intervene at a time of uncertainty is universal, we take very seriously the safety and health of our clients, our staff and the community. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols proposed by the public health officials. “

The tour was to also stop in Ottawa, Quebec city and Toronto.