Justin Bieber prepares for its return ?

Justin Bieber will return with a new album and, hopefully, a new clip ? It is in any case what seems to promise its social networks. We explains : on his account Instagram, the singer issued a challenge : “If this post reaches 20 million like, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas”. Obviously, the fans are not made to pray : the goal has not yet been reached BUT it is on the right track. And that’s not all ! Apparently, the singer would have been seen in the middle of shooting…

Could it be a movie clip ? No confirmation. But it is still the case that the canadian singer has taken the time to shoot some images. If the option that makes the most sense would be shooting a clip, some fans think that the person who signed Purpose would be images that would be released during his upcoming tour.

According to TMZJustin Bieber could take over the scene in 2020… patience, so !