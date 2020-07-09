Justin Bieber presents his adorable little sister Bay – News of Justin Bieber

The interpreter of “Sorry” is a big brother considered. The oldest of three children – he is the big brother Jaxon, Jazmyn and the Bay of Bieber – the singer is particularly close to his family. And it is not uncommon for the artist to share photos of their reunion with their loved ones.

This Thursday, July 9, Justin Bieber posted pictures of the last small, photographed in the kitchen of the family. Born on August 18, 2018 to Stratford, in Ontario, the child is the fruit of the love between Jeremy Jack Bieber and his new girlfriend, Chelsey Rebelo.

The past month of may, the canadian singer had also posted another photo of the little girl, sitting on her knees: “My dear little sister, you’re going to be a confident woman, strong, loving, compassionate and powerful. I hope to see you grow and become the incredible woman that is meant to be”we can read in his account.