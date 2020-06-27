Justin Bieber presents the song of the charity of Usher !

In your account of Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a video where he did not hesitate to present the new song of charity of Usher !

This Friday, June 26, Justin Bieber released a new video on his account of Instagram that it has not failed to respond to their fans. In fact, it has presented the new song of charity his good friend Usher.

A couple of days ago, Justin Bieber had already shared a picture in your account of Instagram of Usher. But this is not all. In the legend, took place thanks to the singer. It is seems to be very proud of him.

It is necessary to say that, thanks to its reputation, the rapper will be able to make their voice heard. Therefore, the may issue of Justin Bieber will be able to deliver your message to the whole world and the harvest of donations to an association.

In the title of your video on Instagram, Justin Bieber, has explained to his subscribers : “My older brother, Usher has dropped,” I Cry “. A great song. Revenues from registration will be donated to @lisc_hq “ .

Justin Bieber to congratulate Usher for his song, and seems very happy

Justin Bieber also added : “The aim is to support businesses owned by Black people. Also look in your the performance Sat down for” . With your video, which has garnered more than 768 000 “likes” in a couple of hours on the part of their fans.

In the comments, which did not let to praise the rapper of this beautiful piece. The bride Hailey Baldwin seems to be very happy to see that is completely involved in the fight against racism and for the Black of the Life of the Subject.

The fans, too, hope that Usher is going to collected a good sum of money for your piece of charity. It will take patience before you discover it. And wait a couple of months.

From the case of George Floyd, Justin Bieber did not hesitate to speak about the Black Lives Matter. He seems very invested in this cause that is dear to his heart.

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber instagram – justin bieber photo of Justin Bieber and Usher – justin bieber video – usher – Usher song Usher hit Usher moreau