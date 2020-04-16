Justin Bieber proposes to come sing at you with the “All In Challenge” – News Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and many other artists committed to the full health crisis

100% of the money collected in the framework of the “All In Challenge” will go to the associations “Meals on Wheels”, “No Kid Hungry” and “America’s Food Fund”. Through donations, the internet users could not only meet Justin Bieber in their living room, but also attend the concert of The Chainsmokers in Las Vegas, or even create a romantic ballad with Robin Thicke.

Justin Bieber is very committed since the beginning of the health crisis. A few weeks before the announcement of the containment of the populations, it had already mobilized. Last February, the artist was committed to pay a large sum of money the charitable foundation for children Beijing Chunmiao, China.