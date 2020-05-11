Justin Bieber ready to do anything for the buzz ? His behavior surprised !

Justin Bieber uses techniques very doubtful to increase the number of views of his last single, “Yummy”, the fans are shared.

Justin Bieber is lynched on social networks because of the means that it implements in order to boost its as Yummy. Techniques pretty bad which put a flea in the ear of the fans. You are talking about !

In fact, the artist is strongly criticized for its ” strategy of streaming.” Moreover, the fans are starting to get fed up of seeing “Yummy” everywhere ! Justin Bieber is accused of manipulating the chartsup to explain to fans how to “booster” her single. Through a publication, in order to achieve the first place in the Billboard Hot 100 of the week. Practices really doubtful that they will make the bad pub singer.

Because in this guide it says to download a VPN for fans international. Wait this is not the worst ! It would serve as well to hide their IP addresses and create false accounts Spotify then based in the United States. A technique never seen before, and that shocks all the world. Moreover, the VPN can prove to be a form of fraud of the charts. The husband of Hailey Baldwin also encourages the fans to make playlists without the end of “Yummy” and left to turn the sound on in the vacuum.

Justin Bieber would he be afraid after a long absence ?

It seems that the singer was afraid not to wait until the summit with the title Yummy. What would drive them to have recourse to techniques almost fraudulent. Moreover, he has even asked her fans to buy multiple copies of the single. However, these techniques do not allow to count properly the impact of a sound. So much to tell you that Justin Bieber is made fun of on social networks, “memes” are born of this !

Many are those who think that Justin Bieber is desperate to do so. Elsewhere its supposed to collab with the group BTS does not help much the situation. Since the fans know that he is doing it for the buzz once again and not for the music. Because it is necessary to say that the BTS a group of K-Pop Korean have a huge community of fans across the world. Case to follow !

A technique that Taylor Swift would have also tried…maybe that is what his former agent Scooter Braun, who would have asked her in the past ?

