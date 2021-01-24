CELEBRITIES

JUSTIN BIEBER REASSURES FANS: “THE NEW ALBUM IS ALMOST FINISHED”

Justin Bieber has chosen his Instagram account to update fans on the developments of his new album of unreleased. Currently, the Canadian artist is at work in the recording studio,  busy finalizing the disc. “Stay tuned”, he wrote in the stories.

It’s been several days that Justin has been creating the right hype around his new project, with a series of posts like these:

 

Initially the album – an ideal sequel to “Changes”, released on February 14, 2020 – was supposed to be out by the end of 2020, but there was a change of plans. It looks like 2021 is the right year!

Justin opened 2021 with the unreleased single  “Anyone”, accompanied by an official video in which the pop star plays the role of a  boxer. Check it out below!

