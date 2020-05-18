Justin Bieber regrets not to have remained chaste until her marriage

If it file today the perfect love with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber would be leaving to go back and change some of the experiments.

Since the containment, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share their daily life in Canada in the online program “The Biebers” posted on Facebook Watch. During the last episode published on Friday, may 15 2020, the singer of 26 years has confided about the regrets he felt about his past. “There are probably a lot of things that I would change. I regret nothing because I am what I am, and it learns from its mistakes,” he acknowledged. “But if I could go back and avoid some injuries, I think I would wait on marriage before having sex. I know it sounds crazy”, he continued.

From its side, the top of 23-year-old wasn’t totally in agreement with the words of her husband. “I don’t think I’d have to say the same thing, but we have had different experiences. I agree on the fact that sex makes things more complicated”, she explained. “I think I’m really got serious with Hailey when I stopped having sex because it all became more clear, and has completed the star of the song.

“God has blessed us with Hailey”

Hailey and Justin Bieber were married in a civil ceremony in September 2018 before embarking on an amazing wedding a year later in South Carolina. They had decided to wait until marriage before any carnal relationship, since Justin Bieber had “a real problem with the sex,” as he had already mentioned in an interview to the magazine “Vogue“in 2019. “I think that sex causes a lot of harm. I believe that God has blessed us with Hailey,” he at the time confided.

On Instagram, the performer of “Yummy” has shared an adorable snapshot of him and his wife in making a statement. “Dear Hailey, while I’m lying, you sleep close to me, I think of how much I have been blessed. Your humility, your joy and your desire to grow impress me”, he wrote on 15 may.

