Justin Bieber releases new song ‘Lonely’ with Benny Blanco

Justin Bieber’s next new song, “Lonely,” featuring American producer Benny Blanco, will be released on Friday.

The Canadian pop singer and Benny have confirmed their collaboration for ‘Lonely’.

The Sorry singer took to Instagram and confirmed the release date for his next song.

On Instagram, Bieber wrote: “#Lonely with @itsbennyblanco on Friday.”

Benny also took to the platform to share photos and videos and confirmed it with the same photo.

He wrote: “#Lonely with @justinbieber FRIDAY.”

Justin Bieber, who released his first album “Changes” after a five-year hiatus, has hit the singles “Stuck with U” with Ariana Grande and “Holy” with Chance The Rapper.

On the other hand, “Lonely” will be Blanco’s first single of the year.