Justin Bieber reveals his 5 favorite films… Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have been infected by the Covid-19…

The husband Justin and Hailey Bieber — Ferrari / Starface



May 28, 2020

Justin Bieber reveals his 5 favorite films

You are Belieber, and do not know what to look for ? Fortunately for you, Justin Bieber has unveiled in its Story Instagram, immortalized by an account of Beliebers in brazil, its five favorite movies !

The canadian singer seems to be in any case a lover of the stories judicial :, found in The defence Lincolnadapted from a novel of

Michael Connelly (to whom we also owe the series of the Harry Bosch) Poetic Justiceone of the incursions of

Tupac Shakur in the film, and The shawshank redemptioncult film adapted from a novel by

Stephen King, who narrates the prison life of a hero unjustly accused of murdering his wife.

And for those who wouldn’t like the stories court, two comedies : Big Daddywith Adam Sandler, and, more recently, The Dinner… adaptation of the Dîner de cons, comedy French cult !

That’s enough to occupy your evenings for a few days !

Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard have been infected with the coronavirus

Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard have also been infected by the covid-19. It is the actor and director who has unveiled at a

live Instagram they had caught a “light version” of the disease, but were now healed. For the time being, the couple is worried about if he can ” re-chopper “.

Guillaume Canet has been very active during the crisis of the coronavirus, calling for donations for the hospitals, explaining on his page Instagram gestures barriers.

The cast of “Splash” is found

35 years after the release of Splasha part of the cast, including

Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and Eugene Levy, ended up (virtually), in the show’s YouTube Josh Gad to discuss the best moments of the film, and various anecdotes from the shoot. It is thus that we learned that become a mermaid has left traces in Daryl Hannah in the proper sense. The actress still has the scar caused by the tail of a fish !

Nothing to spoil, the film’s director, Ron Howard, and producer Bryan Grazer has also made an appearance, as well as Ryan Reynolds, who paid tribute to the late John Candy, who played the brother of Tom Hanks in this 1980’s classic.