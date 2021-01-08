JUSTIN BIEBER REVEALS HOW HE COVERED ALL HIS TATTOOS FOR “ANYONE” VIDEO CLIP

Justin Bieber opens 2021 with a new song. This is the unreleased “Anyone”, accompanied by an official video in which the pop star plays the role of a boxer. “ Rocky Balbieber ” joked the singer via Instagram.

We all agree that the most incredible thing about the video is the fact that there is no trace of the 26-year-old’s huge and famous skin tattoos.

How did he delete his 60+ tattoos? Justin revealed this by posting the behind the scenes video clip on Youtube.

As you can see at the beginning of the clip, the make-up artist team didn’t use gallons of foundation but instead resorted to a very long airbrush job.

He first went over every single tattoo in red ink, then covered his entire skin with a similar color tone to Justin’s skin. Wow.

And this is the incredible result, here is the video clip of ” Anyone “: