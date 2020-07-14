Justin Bieber says: “What’s Poppin” by Jack Harlow

On Monday, images of Justin Bieber rappant in “Whats Poppin” came to the surface.

Jack Harlow, the man behind the original track, then re-publish the clip and added an emoji in it.

Of course, this has fueled speculation that a remix with Bieber could happen. The fans have embraced the idea, taking to social media to call for his arrival.

comment if you want the remix of poppin with justin bieber now

pic.twitter.com/4H38JA5K6U – big daddy bay still luvs have (@bizzlebaddi) July 14, 2020

@jackharlow force justin to give up what’s poppin remix pic.twitter.com/vhgUkfKa1f – shikha🦦 (@beliebeinbieba) July 13, 2020

I really want the remix of justin what is poppin: / – jackiee. 🧟♀️ (@variousjackie) July 11, 2020

you can only drop what is remix poppin 😭 – ada | prod. jk 𖧵⁷ (@sexcstin) July 9, 2020

Speaking of remix, Harlow had already released one of the “Whats Poppin” in the month of June. They counted with the participation of Lil Wayne, DaBaby and Tory Lanez, and currently is not. 2 in the ranking Billboard Hot 100. In a statement from the moment that the remix is fallen, Harlow qualified the title of “special”, and said that it exceeded their expectations.

“Get DaBaby and Tory Lanez on the disk is very exciting, especially because they were both delivered,” he said. “But Lil Wayne jumping on it is a dream come true, a true realisation of the list of cubes. Something that I can say that it has been done in the place where I come from – Louisville, Kentucky. It is a time in which my city and my state can be proud of ” despite these difficult times. Thank you to my fans, to make things work until then, because without them, there would be nothing. At the summit, we will. ”

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly shared his own version of the song.