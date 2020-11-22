JUSTIN BIEBER SEARCHED GOOGLE IMAGES AND ASKED TO STOP USING SOME OF HIS PHOTOS

A Justin Bieber did not like the photos that he found under his name on Google Images.

The 26-year-old singer posted a video in the Stories in which he can be seen searching for himself on the search engine and explained that the first photos apparently date back to the period in which he was battling Lyme disease.

He described it as ” frustrating ” and asked to stop using those images.

“ I don’t know what algorithm certain photos pop up for, but this is so frustrating considering it took me a long time to get healthy and I feel like people are trying to sabotage me, ” he says in the video.

Justin Bieber asks the media to stop using unflattering photos of him when he battled Lyme disease in new video: “This was a time when I was really unhealthy…and these are the photos the media tries to run with.” pic.twitter.com/qBHLYjBRjL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2020

Many of the photos you see on screen were taken at the premiere of his documentary, ” Justin Bieber: Seasons “. The artist walked the red carpet with his wife Hailey Baldwin in January 2020.

It is also the first and only time the Jaileys have walked a red carpet together, which may explain why those images are used so often.

” There was a moment where I wasn’t feeling well. I was battling Lyme disease – added Justin Bieber – In all the first photos I am so messed up. I was obviously having a hard time, but these are the photos that the media are trying to get around. I don’t know if they do it because they try … There are so many photos that I gave to the media and they keep using these.

” It’s frustrating. I wish they changed them. I asked them to change them. I’ve done a lot of photoshoots since then. Look at my skin now. There are so many photos you can choose from .”

Now that we know, let’s take note. And above all, we are happy to know that he is better!