Justin Bieber, Shakira, Christine and The Queens : a concert committed to more justice in the face of the Covid-19

After “A World “In-House”, held in April of 2020, a new relief concert will be held on the 27th of June next. With the “General Aim : to Unite For Our Future”, the Global association of the citizenship, the European Commission and many of the artists who participate according to the alert to the injustices related to the coronavirus.

Very affected by the health crisis, the world of the the music do not forget to not participate in the fight against the sars coronavirus. The past month of April, the concert of solidarity A World Together In The Homeorganized by Lady Gaga in collaboration with WHO and Global Citizen, has raised more than $ 128 million. Based on this global success, the operation is about to be renewed. The 27 of June of 2020, a new musical event of the charity by the World association of Citizens and the european Commission. And this time, the Overall Goal : To Unite For Our Future means “highlight the disproportionate impact that it has had the Covid-19 in marginalized communities such as people of color, those living in extreme poverty or those who face discrimination”. “The World Citizens of the world call for a systemic change, a change, a bearer of justice for all people, everywhere, regardless of their place of birth or the color of the skin. If we want to put an end to the COVID-19 for all, world leaders should commit to investing the billions of dollars needed to ensure the equitable distribution of the tests, treatments and vaccines”said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

We are very excited to announce the premiere of the #GlobalGoalUnite concert 27 June — organized by @rock! We are bringing together artists, world leaders, scientists and more to help us fight COVID-19 and build a better future for everyone, everywhere: https://t.co/E57ahCjj59 pic.twitter.com/bxwQ50zCye — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) On the 22nd of June 2020

This concert is meet, therefore, artists of international renown. ShakiraColdplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Christine and the Queens, Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Chris Rock, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger… All of them will give voice, in their own way, to support the initiative. “Artists have the power to inspire change (…) That will help the world to put an end to the coronavirus, and no one is left behind. The european Union is determined to ensure equitable access to an affordable vaccine, as soon as possible, to all those who need it. By joining our forces, I know that we can make the world a safer place”writes Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The virtual event will be hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the live streaming and streaming from all over the world, including Apple, Raw, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube. In France, also will be broadcast on the channel CStar on the night of Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 June 2020.